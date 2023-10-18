Demko turned aside 40 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Flyers.

Both goals came in the first period -- one on a screened shot from the point, the other on a penalty shot by Sean Couturier. Demko was impressive the rest of the way, denying 22 shots in the second period alone, but the Canucks' offense never woke up. The 27-year-old netminder has had a strong start to the season with a .953 save percentage through his first two outings, and he needs only stay healthy to re-emerge as one of the NHL's top options between the pipes.