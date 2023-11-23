Demko will protect the road goal versus the Avalanche on Wednesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Demko was sharp in a win over the Sharks on Monday, stopping 27 of 28 shots in a 3-1 win. Demko didn't play against the Avalanche last year, so he'll be facing one of his toughest assignments of the 2023-24 campaign with little recent exposure to the opponent.
