Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Gets starting nod against 'Yotes

Demko will be between the pipes for Wednesday's home matchup with Arizona.

Demko's performance has left something to be desired of late, as he posted a 1-3-0 record and 3.73 GAA in his last five outings. With Jacob Markstrom (lower body) still on the shelf, Demko should continue to see the bulk of the workload, though Louis Domingue figures to get a few looks in the crease as well.