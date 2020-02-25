Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Canucks general manager Jim Benning said that Demko would start in the net Tuesday in Montreal, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

With the Canucks announcing Monday that top goaltender Jacob Markstrom (knee) is in line miss multiple weeks, Demko is expected to take on a heavy workload for Vancouver over the final month of the regular season. The 24-year-old has rolled to a 10-6-2 record over 20 appearances in 2019-20, but his ratios (3.03 GAA, .905 save percentage) leave much to be desired.