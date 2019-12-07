Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Getting nod Saturday
Demko will slide between the pipes Saturday versus the Sabres, Sportsnet 650 reports.
Demko performed well in his start Tuesday against the Senators, so he'll get another look between the pipes even with Jakob Markstrom returning from personal leave. Next up is a Buffalo squad that owns a minus-13 goal differential through 15 road tilts.
