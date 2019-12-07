Play

Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Getting nod Saturday

Demko will slide between the pipes Saturday versus the Sabres, Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko performed well in his start Tuesday against the Senators, so he'll get another look between the pipes even with Jakob Markstrom returning from personal leave. Next up is a Buffalo squad that owns a minus-13 goal differential through 15 road tilts.

