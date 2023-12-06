Demko surrendered six goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Devils.
Demko gave up four goals in the first period, but head coach Rick Tocchet kept the 27-year-old between the pipes for the full contest. This was the fifth time in 10 games Demko has allowed four or more goals. The American netminder is now at 12-7-0 with a 2.46 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 19 starts. The Canucks have a slightly easier matchup versus the Wild on Thursday, though Demko's wildly inconsistent play of late makes it tough to trust him.
