Demko stopped 24 of 27 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Winnipeg.

Demko suffered a defeat for the first time since Jan. 31, when he allowed three goals on 14 shots in a loss to the Stars. The 29-year-old goaltender missed 15 straight games between Feb. 22 and March 22 due to a lower-body injury, but he's expected to remain as the Canucks' starting netminder now that he's back to full fitness. He's gone 2-1-0 with a 2.66 GAA and a .900 save percentage in his last three starts.