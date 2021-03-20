Demko stopped 29 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

The 25-year-old netminder was perfect at even strength, but the Habs were able to beat Demko twice on the power play, with the second tally coming in the final minute of regulation and Jake Allen pulled from the Montreal net for a 6-on-4. Demko still came away with his fourth consecutive victory and eighth in his last nine starts, and on the season he's 12-10-1 with a 2.66 GAA and sparkling .921 save percentage.