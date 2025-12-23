Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Grounded in Philly
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demko turned aside 34 of 38 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers, with Philadelphia's final goal getting scored into an empty net.
After a scoreless first period, the Canucks' defense began to fall apart in the second, giving Demko little support as the home side built a 3-0 lead before Vancouver got on the board. It was the first time Demko had allowed more than three goals in a start since Nov. 3, and in five outings since returning from a lower-body injury, he's gone 3-2-0 with a dazzling 1.82 GAA and .929 save percentage.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: First goalie off Monday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Records third straight win•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Set to start Friday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Shuts out Rangers at MSG•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: First off at morning skate•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: First win since return•