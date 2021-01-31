Demko gave up one goal on 24 shots in a 4-1 win over the Jets on Saturday.

Demko stood tall in this contest despite the Jets being the more rested team. The Canucks made it easy for Demko, scoring 29 seconds into the game through Brock Boeser and adding three more tallies throughout the contest. Demko improved to 3-3-0 with a 3.21 GAA and a .914 save percentage in six appearances. He's won his last three starts, perhaps earning him some extra playing time over Braden Holtby. A back-to-back in Montreal on Monday and Tuesday is next up for the Canucks -- expect each goalie to get one start in that set.