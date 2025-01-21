Demko will patrol the crease for Tuesday's home clash with Buffalo, per Cancucks Insider.
Demko will make his third straight start despite having posted a combined .806 save percentage over his last two outings. With Demko's injury concerns seemingly behind him, he should see the bulk of the workload for the Canucks moving forward while Kevin Lankinen is relegated to the backup role.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Lightly tested in win•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Guarding crease Saturday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Falters early Thursday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: In goal against Kings•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Gives up two goals Friday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Slated to guard cage against Canes•