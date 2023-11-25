Demko will get the starting nod in Seattle on Friday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Demko has struggled over his last five starts, registering a 3.41 GAA and an .872 save percentage while going 2-3-0 during that span. Prior to that, he had rattled off six consecutive wins. For the season, he's 9-5-0 with a strong 2.26 GAA and .923 save percentage across 14 appearances.