Demko will face the Flames at home Friday, Jeff Paterson of the Sekeres and Price podcast reports.

Demko was 7-3-0 with a 2.11 GAA in March before coughing up six goals on 31 shots in a loss to the Blues on Tuesday. The 27-year-old is now 11-13-3 with an .895 save percentage on the year. He's been better at home, going 6-7-1 with a .908 save percentage. Friday's game will be Demko's first matchup against Calgary this season.