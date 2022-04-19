Demko will get the starting nod at home against Dallas on Monday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko has allowed just eight total goals during his current four-game winning streak. The 26-year-old has improved to 32-20-6 with a 2.64 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 60 games. He's 2-0-0 against Dallas with a .938 save percentage this season.