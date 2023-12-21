Demko will patrol the visiting crease in Dallas on Thursday, according to Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province.
Demko will be going after his fifth straight win. The 28-year-old netminder is having a great campaign, going 16-7-0 with a 2.33 GAA and .921 save percentage. Demko has never played better than he has thus far this season. The Stars are seventh in NHL scoring with 107 goals.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Wins fourth straight•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starting in Chicago•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Earns third shutout of season•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starting Thursday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Keeps Lightning from striking twice•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Guarding goal Tuesday•