Demko will patrol the visiting crease in Dallas on Thursday, according to Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province.

Demko will be going after his fifth straight win. The 28-year-old netminder is having a great campaign, going 16-7-0 with a 2.33 GAA and .921 save percentage. Demko has never played better than he has thus far this season. The Stars are seventh in NHL scoring with 107 goals.