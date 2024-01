Demko will patrol the crease at home versus the Senators on Tuesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko is sporting a 5-0-1 record and 2.47 GAA in his last six contests and finds himself trailing Colorado's Alexandar Georgiev by two wins for the league lead (19). If Demko can maintain his win rate and hold up under a heavy workload, he could be in contention for the Vezina Trophy at the end of the season.