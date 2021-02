Demko will defend the road net in Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens.

Demko is carrying a three-game win streak in which he recorded a .971 save percentage into Tuesday's matchup against the Canadiens. Both Demko and Braden Holtby have been roughed up by the Habs this season, letting up at least five goals all four meetings this season. However, Demko could start pushing Holtby for more starts with a win Tuesday.