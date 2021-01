Demko will defend the home net in Wednesday's game against the Senators, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Demko will make a second straight start after steering away 35 of 36 shots in Monday's win over the Senators. The 25-year-old struggled immensely in his first three starts of the year, pitching an .866 save percentage and 5.47 GAA. But fellow netminder Braden Holtby hasn't been much better, so the Canucks will ride with the hot hand.