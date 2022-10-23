Demko will get the starting nod for Saturday's home tilt against the Sabres, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

It's been a rough start to the 2022-23 season for Demko. He's 0-3-1 with an unsightly 4.30 GAA and .861 save percentage in four starts. The 26-year-old will look for better results in his first home appearance of the year.