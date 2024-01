Demko will protect the home net Saturday against Toronto, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Demko has stopped 138 of 149 shots during his five-game winning streak. He has a 23-8-1 record this season with a 2.42 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 32 appearances. The Maple Leafs sit sixth in the league this campaign with 3.49 goals per contest.