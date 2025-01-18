Demko will protect the home net versus Edmonton on Saturday.
Demko is coming off a 16-save effort in a 5-1 loss to the Kings on Thursday. He has a 2-3-3 record with a 3.39 GAA and an .872 save percentage across nine appearances this campaign. Edmonton ranks sixth in the league with 3.31 goals per game in 2024-25.
