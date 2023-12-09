Demko will protect the home net Saturday against Carolina, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Demko was lit up for six goals on 32 shots in a 6-5 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday. He has supplied a 12-7-0 record this season with a 2.46 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 19 starts. Carolina ranks first in the league with 34.6 shots per game, scoring 84 times over 26 contests this campaign.