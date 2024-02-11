Demko will defend the road net Sunday against Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Demko will get the second half of Vancouver's back-to-back after Casey DeSmith played in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit. The 28-year-old Demko is coming off a 21-save effort in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Boston. He has a 27-9-1 record this season with five shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 37 games played. The Capitals sit 30th in the league this campaign with 2.38 goals per contest.