Demko will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Tampa Bay, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko is coming off a 21-save effort in Saturday's 4-3 win over Carolina. He has earned a mark of 13-7-0 this season with two shutouts, a 2.49 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 20 appearances. The Lightning rank 12th in the league this campaign with 3.28 goals per contest.