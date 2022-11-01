Demko was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating he will start Tuesday's home game versus the Devils.

Demko earned his first win of the season last Thursday with a 32-save effort in a 5-4 victory over Seattle. It has been a rough start to the 2022-23 season for the 26-year-old netminder, as he has a 1-5-1 record with a 4.05 GAA and an .874 save percentage. New Jersey is riding a three-game win streak going into Tuesday's clash with the Canucks.