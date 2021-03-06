Demko will start in the home crease Saturday versus the Maple Leafs.

Demko has been too good lately to let him sit on the bench, as he's recorded a .967 save percentage over his last three starts, winning two of those contests. Most recently, he turned aside 31 of 32 shots against the Maple Leafs in Thursday's win. Even with his recent success, Demko still carries a fair amount of risk for fantasy players, as the Leafs lead the league with 3.52 goals per game.