Demko stopped 32 of 36 shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.
It wasn't pretty, but it was the first win of the year for the Canucks and Demko. The 26-year-old still faced 30-plus shots for the fifth time in seven games, and he yielded four or more goals for the fifth time as well. He improves to a 1-5-1 record, and he'll likely be rewarded with some rest as the Canucks host the Penguins on Friday.
