Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Has night to forget

Demko faced 39 shots Wednesday, allowing seven goals in an 8-6 loss to the Penguins.

Vancouver trailed 2-0 in the opening period, but the visitors rallied to go up 4-2 after 40 minutes. Pittsburgh would score four unanswered goals on Demko, followed by Evgeni Malkin's empty-netter, to win what turned out to be a wild game for both teams. The loss drops Demko's record to 5-4-1 on the year. His last victory was Nov. 12.