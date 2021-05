Demko made 25 saves in a 5-1 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

He allowed four goals. Demko can't really be faulted at this point. The Canucks are a couple steps behind because of all those games lost to COVID-19. That means their netminder, no matter who is in net, needs to be close to perfect. Demko tried, but Auston Matthews and the Leafs picked the Orcas apart. He's still looking for his first win since March 19.