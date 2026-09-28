Co-president of hockey operations Henrik Sedin said Monday that he hopes Demko (hip) will be ready to return before Christmas, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports.

Demko missed the second half of the 2025-26 season after undergoing hip surgery in January, and he was officially placed on injured reserve last week. He doesn't yet have a clear timetable for when he'll be back in action, but Sedin said that Demko is "taking steps every day" in his recovery process. While Demko is sidelined, Kevin Lankinen and Leevi Merilainen should compete for starts in the Canucks' crease.