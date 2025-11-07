Demko is questionable to play during the Canucks' upcoming back-to-back against Columbus and Colorado on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Demko's potential absence was deemed preventative maintenance, given the 2025-26 schedule. Still, it will be a concern for fantasy managers and Canucks' fans alike, especially considering the netminder's recent injury woes. With Demko's availability in doubt, the team recalled Jiri Patera from the minors.