Canucks' Thatcher Demko: In doubt for back-to-back
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demko is questionable to play during the Canucks' upcoming back-to-back against Columbus and Colorado on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.
Demko's potential absence was deemed preventative maintenance, given the 2025-26 schedule. Still, it will be a concern for fantasy managers and Canucks' fans alike, especially considering the netminder's recent injury woes. With Demko's availability in doubt, the team recalled Jiri Patera from the minors.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Escapes Nashville with OT win•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Tending twine in Nashville•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Worst game of season so far•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Set to start Saturday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Gets no help in loss•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: First goalie off Tuesday•