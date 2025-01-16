Demko will get the starting nod at home versus Los Angeles on Thursday, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports.
Demko has struggled with injuries this season, limiting him to just eight appearances in which he posted a 2-2-3 record, 3.17 GAA and .883 save percentage. Still, the 29-year-old netminder should continue to see the bulk of the workload for Vancouver if he can stay healthy -- something he's struggled to do thus far.
