Demko will get the starting nod at home versus Vegas on Thursday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko has been performing well lately with a 3-1-0 record and 1.75 GAA in his last four contests. Historically, the netminder has struggled against the Golden Knights, going 2-3-1 with a .891 save percentage and 3.71 GAA in seven career matchups. Still, Demko is sporting career-best numbers in GAA (2.10) and save percentage (.928) this season and will look to keep rolling Thursday.