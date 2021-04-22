Demko will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game versus Ottawa.

Demko will be in goal for the first time since March 24, when he allowed four goals on 35 shots en route to a 5-1 loss to the Jets. The 25-year-old netminder will attempt to snap his personal two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a surging Senators squad that's won three of its last four games.