Demko will guard the road goal in Wednesday's game versus the Oilers, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko will see a tough test right off the bat, facing the Oilers' dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the first game of the season. The 26-year-old Demko allowed four goals in his two appearances versus the Oilers last year, but he didn't get much help, going 0-1-1 in those contests.