Demko will get the starting nod on the road against the Rangers on Monday, per Canucks rinkside reporter Kate Pettersen.

Demko currently sits fourth among netminders in wins (19), trailing league leader Alexandar Georgiev by just two victories. The 28-year-old Demko should continue to see a heavy dose of the workload for Vancouver, which sets him up to be a Vezina Trophy candidate if he continues to rack up the wins. With a back-to-back on the schedule, Casey DeSmith will likely be between the pipes against the Islanders on Tuesday.