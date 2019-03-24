Canucks' Thatcher Demko: In goal Sunday
Demko will face the Blue Jackets on Sunday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
The 23-year-old rookie has been strong in his last two outings, stopping 45-of-48 shots while earning one victory. However, Demko has just a .903 save percentage in his five outings this season. He's not exactly a reliable fantasy option just yet.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Earns OT win in Chicago•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Tending twine in Windy City•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Strong in relief•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Struggles early in one-goal loss•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Tending twine versus Oilers•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Mauled by Coyotes in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...