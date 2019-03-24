Canucks' Thatcher Demko: In goal Sunday

Demko will face the Blue Jackets on Sunday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

The 23-year-old rookie has been strong in his last two outings, stopping 45-of-48 shots while earning one victory. However, Demko has just a .903 save percentage in his five outings this season. He's not exactly a reliable fantasy option just yet.

