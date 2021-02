Demko will get the starting nod for Thursday's home clash with Toronto.

After a rough start to the season, which included getting shelled by the Habs to the tune of seven goals on 42 shots, Demko has bounced back with a 1.77 GAA and 3-1-0 record in his last four appearances. The 25-year-old goaltender appears to have played his way into a split net situation alongside veteran Braden Holtby, as the two figures to continue rotating for the foreseeable future.