Demko will defend the road goal Tuesday versus Anaheim.

Demko is coming off a 41-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Calgary. He has a 13-14-4 record this season with a 3.20 GAA and a .900 save percentage. Demko will get the second half of Vancouver's back-to-back in what is expected to be his final start of the 2022-23 campaign. Collin Delia is slated to play Monday versus Los Angeles and Thursday against Arizona.