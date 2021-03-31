According to Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver, Demko was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal in Wednesday's home game versus Calgary.

Demko has struggled a bit recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Jets while posting a sub-par 4.06 GAA and .875 save percentage. The 25-year-old goaltender will try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Flames team that's only averaging 2.10 goals per game on the road this campaign, 29th in the NHL.