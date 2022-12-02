Demko (undisclosed) was injured in the first period of Thursday's game versus the Panthers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Demko was injured on a Ryan Lomberg goal late in the third period. Demko required assistance from the Canucks' trainers to get off the ice, and he was relieved by Spencer Martin. Prior to his exit, Demko allowed three goals on 18 shots, leaving him in line to take the loss if the Canucks can't cover that damage. More information on his status should surface prior to Saturday's game versus the Coyotes.