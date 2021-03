Demko secured a five-year, $25 million contract extension with Vancouver on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Demko appeared in 10 of the club's last 11 contests in which he posted a 7-3-0 record and 2.36 GAA, though he did give up four goals in each of his previous two outings. While it was expected Demko would be the netminder of the future for Vancouver, his long-term extension all but cements him as the team's No. 1 moving forward.