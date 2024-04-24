Demko is regarded as week-to-week, coach Rick Tocchet told Thomas Drance of The Athletic on Wednesday.
Demko was a key part of the Canucks' regular-season success, posting a 35-14-2 record, 2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage in 51 contests. He also stopped 20 of 22 shots en route to a 4-2 victory over the Predators in Game 1 on Sunday. The Canucks will likely lean on Casey DeSmith during Demko's absence.
