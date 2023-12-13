Demko stopped 28 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Brayden Point opened the scoring 1:25 into the game, but Demko kept the Lightning from getting a second goal. After he allowed 16 goals over his previous four games, this was a welcome sight for Demko's fantasy managers and Canucks fans alike. The 28-year-old improved to 14-7-0 with a 2.42 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 21 starts this season. The Panthers pay a visit Thursday for the last game of the Canucks' five-game homestand.