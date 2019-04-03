Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Knocks off Sharks

Demko stopped 33 of 35 shots in a 4-2 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.

Demko gave up both goals in the first period, but stopped all 23 shots he faced over the final two frames to put the Canucks in position to win. Demko improved to 4-3-0 with a 2.94 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The Canucks finish the season on the road versus Nashville on Thursday and St. Louis on Saturday. Both of those teams are playoff-bound, but will probably have seeding to consider, making Demko a risky option if he draws either start.