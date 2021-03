Demko turned aside 27 shots Monday in a 4-0 win over the Jets.

Demko was staked to a 3-0 lead before the game was 15 minutes old, and the 25-year-old clamped things down for career shutout No. 1. His performance also snapped his four-game losing skid and was just his second win in nine appearances (2-6-1) since the start of February. Demko will likely receive the night off in Tuesday's rematch with the quick turnaround.