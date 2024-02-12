Demko stopped 31 of 33 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Demko took over the league lead in wins with his 28th victory of the season, just five shy of matching his career high from 2021-22. He allowed a goal in each of the first two periods before holding the fort late and getting some help from J.T. Miller converting on a turnover late in overtime. Demko is at 28-9-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 38 appearances this season. The Canucks' five-game road trip ends Tuesday versus the Blackhawks.