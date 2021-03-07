Demko made 37 saves in a 4-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.

Beating the NHL's best is no small feat, but Demko had made it look simple with two straight wins. And he allowed just three goals in that span. Add on a shutout of the Jets in his previous outing and Demko has improved his record to 7-9-1. The arc of Demko's development curve is precisely where the Orcas hoped it would be. Use him well.