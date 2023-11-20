Demko was the first goalie to exit the ice Monday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll patrol the blue paint against the Sharks at home.

Demko has been struggling of late, going 1-2-0 with 12 goals allowed over his last three outings. The netminder's slump follows a six-game winning streak during which he posted a pair of shutouts. Interestingly, Demko's recent dip in form comes as he finds himself sharing every other start with Casey DeSmith over the last six games. It's possible Demko would benefit from a heavier workload to allow him to get in a groove.