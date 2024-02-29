Demko was the first goalie to exit the ice Thursday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating he'll be between the home pipes versus Los Angeles.

Demko will be making his ninth appearance in the Canucks' last 10 contests, having gone 4-3-1 with a 2.63 GAA and .909 save percentage over that stretch. The netminder is currently tied for the NHL lead in wins (31) with Colorado's Alexandar Georgiev and is among the favorites to take home the Vezina Trophy at the end of the season, especially with five shutouts under his belt.